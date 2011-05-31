Connector market with largest YoY growth in history

© Connect Group

In 2010, the connector industry’s sales grew +28.4%, the largest year-over-year growth in connector history, writes Bishop & Associates in a new market research report.

© Bishop & Associates

All regions had double digit growth, with the Asia Pacific region exhibiting the greatest growth with a year-over-year increase of 40.3%, followed by China with year-over-year growth of 34.5%.The following chart shows the percent change in world connector sales by year, beginning in 1981. There have been only 5 sales declines in the past 30 years. In 2009, industry sales were down -22.0%, setting a record for the worst year in industry history.China is the largest connector region of the world, and totaled USD 10.833 billion in 2010. China experienced a year-over-year sales increase of +34.5% in 2010, the highest year-over-year increase since 2000. Over the past 16 years, China has experience only one year of decline, that being 2009.All graphs: