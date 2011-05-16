Digi-Key to distribute Carclo Technical Plastics

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key has signed a global distribution agreement with Carclo Technical Plastics PLC.

“We believe the engineering community will be excited with the lighting solutions that Carclo offers, especially in optic technology,” said Mark Zack, vice president of semiconductor product, Digi-Key Corporation. “Adding Carclo is part of our ongoing commitment to reduce our customers' time to market by offering the best in lighting innovations.”



“Carclo is excited by this new business venture with Digi-Key,” said David Sumner, division manager, Carclo LED Optics. “Using Carclo’s unparalleled quality products alongside Digi-Key’s existing product range opens up opportunities for many high quality lighting solutions in the solid-state lighting sector. Digi-Key in recent years has placed a clear emphasis on lighting and has built up considerable expertise in lighting solutions of all kinds. Their reputation for supplying high quality products makes Digi-Key an important strategic partner for Carclo.”