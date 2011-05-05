Digi-Key sign Orion Fans

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation has signed a global distribution agreement with Orion Fans.

“We are pleased to announce Orion as an addition to our supplier product lines,” said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key’s vice president of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product. “Orion Fans’ AC and DC fans and fan tray products will fulfill an increasing demand for quality cooling products. There is no doubt our customer base will benefit from the expanded options that this agreement makes possible.”



“Our distribution agreement with Digi-Key will enhance Orion Fans’ reputation for having some of the shortest lead times in the thermal management industry,” said Bob Knight, president of Orion Fans/Knight Electronics. “Digi-Key’s expertise in logistics and quality customer service will help us provide innovative thermal management solutions to current and future customers.”