Eaton and Phoenix Contact sign cooperation agreement

Phoenix Contact and Eaton have concluded a cooperation agreement on the electronic Contactron motor starter with SmartWire-DT.

Roland Bent, managing director of Phoenix Contact, and Tom Gross, Vice Chairman and COO of Eaton’s Electrical Sector, signed a contract which provides for the development and commercial exploitation of industrial, electronic switchgear and communications systems.



The objective of the collaboration is the development and implementation of a joint strategy on Contactron electronic motor starters and the establishment of SmartWire-DT as a new standard in the communications interface for intelligent switchgear.



“In the smallest possible space, our Contactron electronic motor starters integrate motor switching and protective functions which were previously separately set up and wired with several traditional switchgear units. They thereby revolutionize the power wiring in the control cabinet. The combination with Eaton’s innovative SmartWire-DT technology now also replaces the complex parallel cabling of the control and signal functions of the switchgear units with a genuine lean connectivity system,” said Roland Bent, Managing Director of Phoenix Contact.