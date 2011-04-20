ERNI Electronics files suit against Harting

ERNI Electronics claims illegal imitation of its SMC line by the “har-flex” family from Harting.

ERNI Electronics GmbH has filed a suit at the District Court of Cologne against Harting KGaA. The subject of this suit is the marketing of the “har-flex” products by Harting, which ERNI considers as an illegal imitation of its long-established, highly successful and cutting-edge SMC connector line in a 1.27mm pitch.



Connectors are currently being offered on the market, that resemble the SMC components from ERNI Electronics in terms of their design style and external appearance. Consequently, the company expressively underlines that these connectors are not in fact authorised reproductions of the connectors developed by ERNI Electronics and that neither do any corresponding commercial agreements exist with related providers.