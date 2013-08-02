© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Spansion takes on Fujitsu's Microcontroller & Analog business

Spansion Inc. has closed the acquisition of the Microcontroller and Analog Business of Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited.

Under the terms of the agreement, Spansion will pay approximately $110 million, plus approximately $38 million for inventory. The net impact is expected to be accretive for Spansion in 2013.



"We are very excited about the new products and business opportunities we can create with this acquisition," said John Kispert, president and CEO of Spansion. "We will expand our embedded market leadership and support our customer base with a broader product line including Flash memory, microcontrollers, analog, mixed signal and system-on-chip solutions that will shape the future of electronics."