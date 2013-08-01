© photong dreamstime.com Components | August 01, 2013
Intersil reports solid 2Q results
Intersil reports that revenue for the second quarter was $144.8 million, an increase of 10% sequentially and a decrease of 11% year over year.
Intersil's industrial and infrastructure revenue grew quarter-on-quarter by more than 10%, due primarily to strong demand for products in automotive, industrial and aerospace markets. Consumer revenue recovered during the quarter, increasing 25% sequentially and reflecting improved demand for products sold into handsets, tablets and gaming consoles. Computing revenue was down as expected as PC market conditions remained challenging.
The breakdown by end market was as follows:
On a GAAP basis, gross margin of 55.2% improved from 53.8% the previous quarter and from 54.5% the same period last year. Operating expenses declined to $72.6 million resulting in income from operations of $7.3 million or 5.0% for the quarter. Net income of $1.0 million represent $0.01 earnings per diluted share.
The balance sheet remained strong. Cash flow from operations was $24.7 million and contributed to cash and short-term investment balances of $161.7 million at the end of the quarter. Intersil's Board of Directors authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The payment of this dividend will be made on August 30, 2013 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2013.
Business Assessment and Strategic Direction
Following the appointment of Necip Sayiner as president and CEO, Intersil conducted a comprehensive review of its product lines and resource investments. "Our goal has been to identify areas where we have clearly differentiated core capabilities and significant growth prospects so that we can align our investments to capitalize on those opportunities," said Dr. Sayiner. "We have now established a strategic framework and implemented a set of immediate measures to redirect the company on a path to sustainable success."
Third Quarter 2013 Outlook
The following forward looking guidance is for the third quarter ending October 4, 2013, which is a typical 13-week period, and is based on current business trends and conditions:
The breakdown by end market was as follows:
|2Q/2013
|1Q/2013
|2Q/2012
|Endmarket
|Revenue $M
|% of Rev.
|Rev. $M
|% of Rev.
|Rev. $M
|% of Rev.
|Industrial & infrastructure
|87.0
|60%
|77.5
|59%
|95.8
|59%
|Personal computing
|28.6
|20%
|30.9
|23%
|40.0
|24%
|Consumer
|29.2
|20%
|23.3
|18%
|27.2
|17%
|Revenue
|144.8
|100%
|131.7
|100%
|163.0
|100%
On a GAAP basis, gross margin of 55.2% improved from 53.8% the previous quarter and from 54.5% the same period last year. Operating expenses declined to $72.6 million resulting in income from operations of $7.3 million or 5.0% for the quarter. Net income of $1.0 million represent $0.01 earnings per diluted share.
The balance sheet remained strong. Cash flow from operations was $24.7 million and contributed to cash and short-term investment balances of $161.7 million at the end of the quarter. Intersil's Board of Directors authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The payment of this dividend will be made on August 30, 2013 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2013.
Business Assessment and Strategic Direction
Following the appointment of Necip Sayiner as president and CEO, Intersil conducted a comprehensive review of its product lines and resource investments. "Our goal has been to identify areas where we have clearly differentiated core capabilities and significant growth prospects so that we can align our investments to capitalize on those opportunities," said Dr. Sayiner. "We have now established a strategic framework and implemented a set of immediate measures to redirect the company on a path to sustainable success."
Third Quarter 2013 Outlook
The following forward looking guidance is for the third quarter ending October 4, 2013, which is a typical 13-week period, and is based on current business trends and conditions:
- Revenue: $146-$152 million
- Gross margin: Flat
- Operating expenses: $74-$81 million
- (Loss) earnings per share: $(0.03) to $(0.01)
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments