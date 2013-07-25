© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

RFMD sells UK plant

RFMD has signed an agreement to sell a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the UK to Compound Photonics.

RF Micro Devices, Inc. agreed to sell its Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, in the U.K. to Phoenix-based Compound Photonics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The transaction and product transition are expected to provide RFMD $20 million in annual cost savings, or $5 million per quarter. RFMD expects to realize the full benefit of savings beginning in the December quarter.