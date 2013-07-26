© ermess dreamstime.com

Toumaz opens centre in Romania

Frontier Silicon, a division of the Toumaz Group, opens a major software development centre in Timisoara, Romania.

At a formal opening session, speakers included Robu Nicolae, Mayor of Timisoara (previously Rector of the “Politehnica” University of Timisoara), Anthony Sethill, CEO of the Toumaz Group, and Barry Jones, General Manager of Frontier Silicon’s Romanian office. Amongst over 50 attendees were representatives from the Technical and Medical Universities and the Municipal City Hospital.



The Timisoara team is developing software for Frontier Silicon’s consumer audio solutions and Toumaz’s wireless healthcare products.



“To complement our other operations in Europe and China, we have chosen Timisoara as the location for an elite team who will develop complex software stacks for our connectivity IC platforms”, said CEO, Anthony Sethill. “Our aim is to build a world class innovation centre – ‘engineered in Timisoara’ will become a hallmark of quality.”



The team is led by Barry Jones, an industry veteran with over 25 years’ experience of international commercial and technology management in companies including Sharp, Philips and Motorola.