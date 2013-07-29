© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

STMicro supplies Dongbu Daewoo Electronics

STMicro's NFC/RFID-enabled memory device has been integrated in Classe Cube, the latest refrigerator from Dongbu Daewoo Electronics.

Classe Cube enables ‘smart’ use of a refrigerator by providing information on its current state or its users' habits that is communicated between the fridge and an NFC-enabled smartphone. This communication is made possible by ST’s M24LR dynamic NFC / RFID tag, which stores sensor data from the fridge and provides the information to a smartphone.



The memory device combines an I2C serial memory, available in several densities, and an NFC / RFID communication interface (ISO 15693) that converts radio waves emitted by RFID reader-writers and NFC-enabled phones or tablets into energy to power its circuits and in some cases even to enable complete battery-free operation.



“Integration of NFC technologies increases the intelligence of home appliances that results in higher customer satisfaction. This new connectivity strengthens the link with equipment service centers and helps optimize energy consumption based on the rapid detection of malfunctions,” said YS Jeon, Director of Refrigerator division, Dongbu Daewoo, adding that “we will continue to work hard to launch superior products that satisfy our customers by continuously adopting competitive, state-of-the-art technologies.”



“We are excited to offer products and technologies that increase convenience and advance the adoption of wireless technologies in digital home appliances with the integration of our market-unique NFC / RFID-enabled M24LR memory device in Korea’s first NFC fridge, “said Benoit Rodrigues, Memory Division General Manager at STMicroelectronics. “ST takes pride in helping its customers to develop products that make a real difference to people’s lives.”