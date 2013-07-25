© confidential info dreamstime.com

Lantiq starts volume shipment for System Level Vectoring solution

Lantiq has begun volume shipments of Lantiq’s VINAX IVE1000 ASSP-based vector engine, which enables worldwide roll-out of system level vectoring.

With more than 1.5 million vectoring ready lines already deployed in cabinets and central offices, Lantiq has one of the largest VDSL2 volume deployments in the market. Additionally Lantiq XWAY™ VRX family SoCs have shipped in multi-million VDSL CPEs now in the field, and all are upgradeable to vectoring through firmware update. Lantiq expects to see first large scale vectoring services in the second half of 2013.



Lantiq is a provider of chipsets for System Level Vectoring, addressing both ends of the copper wire with its solutions. Broadband networks equipped with Lantiq SoCs allow carriers to offer more than two times faster data connections and an increased reach of VDSL2 services, due to system level vectoring (crosstalk noise cancellation) and bonding.



David Boikess, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales: “We are excited to now bring full scale, System Level Vectoring in volumes to the market. We believe vectored VDSL plus additional broadband bonding is essential to the future of broadband networks, as they boost bandwidth and enable superfast network connections of up to 200 Mbps. With the SoC/ASSP based System Level Vectoring technology from Lantiq, carriers can significantly extend their network performance with comparably low investment.”



Lantiq’s VINAX IVE1000 and the VDSL SoC’s for Home Gateways (XWAY VRX200 and XWAY VRX300) are available in volume production.