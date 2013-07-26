© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Samsungs newest Octa-core goes for graphics

Samsung's new Exynos 5 Octa, based on ARM Mali(TM)-T628 MP6 cores, boosts 3D graphic processing capabilities that are over two times greater than the Exynos 5 Octa predecessor, according to the company

The newest member of the Exynos family is able to perform General-Purpose computing on Graphics Processing Units (GPGPU) accelerating complex and computationally intensive algorithms or operations, traditionally processed by the CPU.



The newest Exynos processor is powered by four ARM Cortex(R)-A15(TM) processors at 1.8GHz with four additional Cortex-A7(TM)cores at 1.3 GHz in a big.LITTLE processing implementation. This improves the CPU processing capability by 20 percent over the predecessor by optimizing the power-saving design.



In addition, the multiple image compression (MIC) IP block inside this System-on-Chip successfully lowers the total system power when bringing pictures or multimedia from memory to display panel.



The new Exynos 5 Octa processor also features a memory bandwidth of 14.9 gigabytes per second paired with a dual-channel LPDDR3 at 933MHz, enabling fast data processing and support for full HD Wifi display.



The new family of Exynos 5 Octa is currently sampling to customers and is scheduled for mass-production in August.