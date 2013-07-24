© ermess dreamstime.com

Mouser signs Intel

Mouser Electronics, Inc. has signed a global agreement with Intel Corporation.

“We are extremely excited to announce our agreement with Intel,” says Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President. “This partnership enables Mouser to expand our line card with one of the world’s largest and most advanced manufacturers of semiconductor products. Offering the newest Intel products at Mouser will allow design engineers to build tomorrow’s electronic products using today’s most advanced semiconductor technologies.”



“With Intel’s robust product portfolio and Mouser’s global network of design engineers, the new partnership enables innovative new designs for the future,” says CJ Bruno, Intel VP, GM of Americas. “Mouser has a long history as an authorized distributor with tremendous scale and effective reach. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Mouser to deliver stunning innovation to customers worldwide.”