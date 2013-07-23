STMicroelectronics: Revenues in line with expectations

© tomas popelka dreamstime.com

Second quarter net revenues totaled $2.05 billion and gross margin was 32.8%. Net loss attributable to ST was $152 million.

© STMicroelectronics

“In the second quarter we saw sequential progress towards our objectives of sales growth, gross margin improvement and expense reduction,” said ST President and CEO Carlo Bozotti.“Sales were in line with our guidance, despite an accelerated decline of ST-Ericsson’s existing product revenues. Gross margin came in above the midpoint of our guidance due to manufacturing efficiencies and increased volumes. Our quarterly operating expense run rate continues to decrease substantially both on a sequential and year-over-year basis.“Our strong sequential increase in sales of 6.8%, excluding Wireless product line, came from growth in several key product areas including Microcontrollers, Industrial and Power, Automotive and Imaging. These results are due to both the introduction of new products and the changes we made last year to expand our geographic and customer coverage, with new major accounts and distributors, with the latter further increasing as a percentage of sales.“We again made solid progress towards our quarterly net operating expenses target range as we exited the second quarter with operating expenses excluding restructuring charges of $736 million, or $72 million and $151 million lower than the prior and year-ago quarters.”