© luchschen dreamstime.com

Microchip’s new SuperSpeed certified USB3 controller hubs

Microchip announces its third-generation USB3 Controller Hubs (UCH3s): the four-member USB553XB-5000 family is SuperSpeed Logo Certified by the USB Implementers Forum and is the world’s first to integrate OTP Flash configuration memory.



This UCH3 family is also the industry’s most flexible, as it includes a seven-port hybrid version with a certified four-port USB3 hub and three additional USB2 lanes. The remaining three family members feature two-, three- and four-port USB3 hubs, respectively, providing a broad migration path for the designers of PCs, peripherals, computing platforms, storage solutions, networking and consumer devices, set-top boxes, docking stations and monitors.



The designers of computing and peripheral platforms are rapidly adopting the USB3 standard for its increased bandwidth of 5 Gbps and higher-power charging ports. To address market pricing, delivery and differentiation pressures, designers need USB3 controller hubs with a high degree of flexibility and integration. Microchip’s new UCH3 family lowers system costs and speeds development by integrating programmable memory that allows OEMs to quickly customise their products and ensure operating-system compatibility, without the added cost, complexity and board space of off-chip memory.



Additionally, the hybrid controller provides the flexibility to create applications with both USB3 and USB2 ports, such as mobile and PC docking stations, monitors and other peripherals. The availability of two-, three- and four-port USB3 family members enables designers to easily migrate to the best UCH3 for each design within their platform.



This programmable USB3 controller hub family is the latest to be supported by Microchip’s ProTouch hub configuration software tool, which is available today for free download from http://www.microchip.com/get/ASDL. ProTouch software makes it easy to generate configuration settings and programme the UCH3’s internal OTP Flash, or any external SPI Flash.



On the hardware side, Microchip is also announcing two new evaluation boards to support this family. EVB-USB5537B is available today for $399, and supports the seven-port USB5537B-5000 hybrid controller hub with four USB3 connectors and three additional USB2 connectors. EVB-USB5534BC is also available now for $399, and supports the development of four-port USB3 applications, together with battery charging.



All four members of Microchip’s third-generation USB3 Controller Hub Family are available today for sampling and volume production. The two-, three- and four-port USB5532B-5000, USB5533B-5000 and USB5534B-5000 are available in 64-pin QFN packages. The seven-port, hybrid USB5537B-5000 is available in a 72-pin QFN package.