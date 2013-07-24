Microchip’s new SuperSpeed certified USB3 controller hubs

© luchschen dreamstime.com Components | July 24, 2013
This UCH3 family is also the industry’s most flexible, as it includes a seven-port hybrid version with a certified four-port USB3 hub and three additional USB2 lanes. The remaining three family members feature two-, three- and four-port USB3 hubs, respectively, providing a broad migration path for the designers of PCs, peripherals, computing platforms, storage solutions, networking and consumer devices, set-top boxes, docking stations and monitors.
The designers of computing and peripheral platforms are rapidly adopting the USB3 standard for its increased bandwidth of 5 Gbps and higher-power charging ports. To address market pricing, delivery and differentiation pressures, designers need USB3 controller hubs with a high degree of flexibility and integration. Microchip’s new UCH3 family lowers system costs and speeds development by integrating programmable memory that allows OEMs to quickly customise their products and ensure operating-system compatibility, without the added cost, complexity and board space of off-chip memory.
Additionally, the hybrid controller provides the flexibility to create applications with both USB3 and USB2 ports, such as mobile and PC docking stations, monitors and other peripherals. The availability of two-, three- and four-port USB3 family members enables designers to easily migrate to the best UCH3 for each design within their platform.
This programmable USB3 controller hub family is the latest to be supported by Microchip’s ProTouch hub configuration software tool, which is available today for free download from http://www.microchip.com/get/ASDL. ProTouch software makes it easy to generate configuration settings and programme the UCH3’s internal OTP Flash, or any external SPI Flash.
On the hardware side, Microchip is also announcing two new evaluation boards to support this family. EVB-USB5537B is available today for $399, and supports the seven-port USB5537B-5000 hybrid controller hub with four USB3 connectors and three additional USB2 connectors. EVB-USB5534BC is also available now for $399, and supports the development of four-port USB3 applications, together with battery charging.
All four members of Microchip’s third-generation USB3 Controller Hub Family are available today for sampling and volume production. The two-, three- and four-port USB5532B-5000, USB5533B-5000 and USB5534B-5000 are available in 64-pin QFN packages. The seven-port, hybrid USB5537B-5000 is available in a 72-pin QFN package.
Microchip’s new SuperSpeed certified USB3 controller hubs
Microchip announces its third-generation USB3 Controller Hubs (UCH3s): the four-member USB553XB-5000 family is SuperSpeed Logo Certified by the USB Implementers Forum and is the world’s first to integrate OTP Flash configuration memory.
This UCH3 family is also the industry’s most flexible, as it includes a seven-port hybrid version with a certified four-port USB3 hub and three additional USB2 lanes. The remaining three family members feature two-, three- and four-port USB3 hubs, respectively, providing a broad migration path for the designers of PCs, peripherals, computing platforms, storage solutions, networking and consumer devices, set-top boxes, docking stations and monitors.
The designers of computing and peripheral platforms are rapidly adopting the USB3 standard for its increased bandwidth of 5 Gbps and higher-power charging ports. To address market pricing, delivery and differentiation pressures, designers need USB3 controller hubs with a high degree of flexibility and integration. Microchip’s new UCH3 family lowers system costs and speeds development by integrating programmable memory that allows OEMs to quickly customise their products and ensure operating-system compatibility, without the added cost, complexity and board space of off-chip memory.
Additionally, the hybrid controller provides the flexibility to create applications with both USB3 and USB2 ports, such as mobile and PC docking stations, monitors and other peripherals. The availability of two-, three- and four-port USB3 family members enables designers to easily migrate to the best UCH3 for each design within their platform.
This programmable USB3 controller hub family is the latest to be supported by Microchip’s ProTouch hub configuration software tool, which is available today for free download from http://www.microchip.com/get/ASDL. ProTouch software makes it easy to generate configuration settings and programme the UCH3’s internal OTP Flash, or any external SPI Flash.
On the hardware side, Microchip is also announcing two new evaluation boards to support this family. EVB-USB5537B is available today for $399, and supports the seven-port USB5537B-5000 hybrid controller hub with four USB3 connectors and three additional USB2 connectors. EVB-USB5534BC is also available now for $399, and supports the development of four-port USB3 applications, together with battery charging.
All four members of Microchip’s third-generation USB3 Controller Hub Family are available today for sampling and volume production. The two-, three- and four-port USB5532B-5000, USB5533B-5000 and USB5534B-5000 are available in 64-pin QFN packages. The seven-port, hybrid USB5537B-5000 is available in a 72-pin QFN package.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments