'Nano2017' R&D program at STMicro’s Crolles site

Nano2017 is a five-year public-private strategic R&D program, led by ST, which gathers many players, including the leading French research laboratory CEA-LETI (a historical partner of the ST Crolles R&D center since its set up in 1992).

Also involved are several University research teams, material and equipment manufacturers, vendors and CAD intellectual property specialists, system integrators, and other European stakeholders and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The project is supported by French national, regional and local authorities as well as by the European community through the ENIAC Joint Technology Initiative (JTI). Funding for the program is subject to approval by the European Commission.