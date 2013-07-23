© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Intel: No more Atom brand name?

Intel is reportedly considering to eliminate the Atom brand name.

And they may start as early as in 4Q/2013, reports DigiTimes. A name change is hoped to push the demand. Intel believes that the CPU brand is burdened with a negative image.



Furthermore, the chip manufacturer is set to release Haswell-based Pentium processors in September and Haswell-based Celeron processors in the first quarter of 2014. Both Pentium and Celeron will be designed for the entry-level segment.