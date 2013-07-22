© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Vishay: Tantalum-cased wet tantalum capacitors

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new ultra-high-capacitance series of tantalum-cased wet tantalum capacitors with glass-to-tantalum hermetic seals.

For avionics and aerospace applications, the T18 series offers an industry-high capacitance of 1000 µF at 75 V in the D case size.



Vishay's T18 tantalum-cased electrolytic capacitors provide all the advantages of the company's SuperTan® series devices while offering reverse voltage of 1.5 V at +85 °C, thermal shock of 300 cycles, and high vibration (sine: 50 g; random: 27.7 g) capability. The wet tantalum capacitors are optimized for timing, filtering, energy hold-up, and pulse power applications in power supplies for space and avionics equipment.



The T18 series is offered in the A, B, C, and D case sizes. In the D case size, the devices combine their ultra-high-capacitance with low ESR values down to 0.50 Ω at 120 Hz and +25 °C. The through-hole axial capacitors operate over a temperature range of -55 °C to +85 °C, to +125 °C with voltage derating, and offer capacitance tolerance of ± 10 % and ± 20 % standard.



The capacitors released today feature standard tin/lead terminations, with RoHS-compliant 100% tin terminations available.



Samples of the T18 series are available now. Production quantities will be available in August 2013, with lead times of 10 weeks for larger orders.