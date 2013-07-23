© daimy dreamstime.com

e2v release space qualified GHz-Class microprocessor

e2v launches a space qualified version of the Power Architecture PC7448, the first GHz class microprocessors in the world which can be integrated onto space qualified equipment.

The PC7448 is the first product from e2v's Power Architecture series to have a space variant produced. It is a RISC microprocessor that is already widely adopted in the computing platform of aircraft. It operates at speeds of up to 1267MHz and, when combined with an AltiVec engine, provides powerful floating-point computation capability for demanding signal processing applications. The device is built on 90nm CMOS SOI technology and features radiation tolerant performance (in terms of total ionising dose and heavy ion radiation).



The space grade version of the PC7448 will benefit from e2v's unique high reliability flip chip assembly facility which has been supplying aircraft equipment manufacturers for over 15 years. The e2v facilities used to build these products are certified to MIL-PRF-38535 QML level Q and V, as well as AS/EN9100 aerospace standard.



e2v also offers space grade qualification of the PC7448 based on the upcoming QML class Y standard. This is a new space standard which is currently being finalised and is specifically intended for space grade non-hermetic flip-chip semiconductor technology. e2v has contributed proposals for the definition of the standard and has also extended the proprietary quality flow for its own microprocessor products.



The development of these space qualified products delivers significant benefits to the space community including single board computers for: optical Earth observation payloads, radar based Earth observation and remote sensing, weather satellites and telecommunication transceivers.