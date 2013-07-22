© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Components | July 22, 2013
Lenovo selects Cypress’s PRoC-UI
Lenovo has selected Cypress’s PRoC-UI (Programmable Radio-on-a-Chip–User Interface) solution for its new SmartTouch N800 wireless touch mouse.
The PRoC-UI solution delivers superior touch performance with support for Windows 8 standard gestures and customized gestures for commonly used features, along with best-in-class wireless connectivity and microcontroller (MCU) functionality. Combining these capabilities in a single device lowers bill-of-material costs and saves board space for the sleek mouse.
PRoC-UI brings Cypress’s TrueTouch capacitive touch technology to the Lenovo SmartTouch N800 wireless touch mouse, enabling intuitive one-finger and two-finger gestures for simple, yet precise, operation. With Cypress’s 2.4-GHz WirelessUSB-NL Radio, PRoC-UI delivers robust performance in the presence of interference from other wireless peripherals or microwaves. The one-chip PRoC-UI solution simplifies design of wireless touch products and reduces time to market. It also lowers power consumption to help prolong battery life.
“We wanted the SmartTouch N800 wireless touch mouse to have top touch performance, and Cypress helped us to fully leverage their industry-leading capacitive touch technology for fluid Windows 8 touch gestures,” said Jack Li, Director of R&D at Lenovo. “PRoC-UI’s combination of capacitive touch, wireless connectivity, and HID microcontroller functionality streamlined our design process versus dealing with three chips from three different vendors.”
“Having a respected leader in the PC space such as Lenovo select PRoC-UI is a validation of the performance PRoC-UI delivers,” said Jayant Somani, senior director of worldwide marketing for Cypress’s Data Communication Division. “The SmartTouch N800 Wireless Touch Mouse demonstrates the value PRoC-UI’s integration offers, and how the solution simplifies design and shortens time to market.”
