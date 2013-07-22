© albert lozano dreamstime.com

European chip sales show moderate growth in May 2013

European semiconductor sales increased by 0.3% in May compared to April 2013.

Strong growth rates were observed for most of the main product categories on the basis of a three month rolling average.

Diodes, discretes, optoelectronics, sensors & actuators and analog devices reported positive growth rates in May and were the main drivers of overall chip sales.



Looking at application specific devices, chips used for wireless communication and automotive infotainment applications reported particularly strong growth rates worldwide in May 2013.



Overall, European semiconductor sales in May 2013 amounted to US$ 2.839 billion. On an YTD basis, semiconductor sales increased by 1.0% versus the same period in the year 2012.



In May, exchange rate effects reversed but were rather moderate when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.186 billion Euros in May 2013, an increase of 1.3% versus the previous month and an increase of 0.7% versus the same month a year ago.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in May 2013 were US$ 24.702 billion, up 4.6% versus the previous month and up 1.3% versus the same month in 2012.