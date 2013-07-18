Intel with 2Q revenue of USD 12.8bn

© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Intel reported second-quarter revenue of $12.8 billion, operating income of $2.7 billion, net income of $2.0 billion and EPS of $0.39.

Business Outlook - Q3 2013

Revenue: $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

Gross margin percentage: 61 percent, plus or minus a couple of percentage points.

R&D plus MG&A spending: approximately $4.8 billion.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $70 million.

Impact of equity investments and interest and other: approximately $400 million net gain.

Depreciation: approximately $1.7 billion.

Business Outlook - Full-Year 2013

Revenue: Approximately flat year-on-year, down from prior expectations of low single digit percentage increase.

Gross margin percentage: 59 percent, plus or minus a couple percentage points, down from prior expectations of 60 percent, plus or minus a few of percentage points.

R&D plus MG&A spending: $18.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million, down $200 million from prior expectations.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $300 million, unchanged from prior expectations.

Depreciation: $6.8 billion, plus or minus $100 million, unchanged from prior expectations.

Tax Rate: approximately 26 percent for each of the remaining quarters of the year.

Full-year capital spending: $11.0 billion, plus or minus $500 million, down $1.0 billion from prior expectations.

The company generated approximately $4.7 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.1 billion, and used $550 million to repurchase 23 million shares of stock."In the second quarter, we delivered on our quarterly outlook and made several key product announcements," said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. "In my first two months as CEO, I have listened to a wide variety of views about Intel and our industry from customers, employees and my leadership team and I am more confident than ever about our opportunity as a company.""Looking ahead, the market will continue buying a wide range of computing products," he added. "Intel Atom and Core processors and increased SOC integration will be Intel's future. We will leave no computing opportunity untapped. To embrace these opportunities, I've made it Intel's highest priority to create the best products for the fast growing ultra-mobile market segment."