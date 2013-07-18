© rob hill dreamstime.com

Versarien to benefit from Technology Strategy Board Grant

Versarien plc is to lead a £560,000 project consortium which has just won a grant worth £317,000 from the Technology Strategy Board to develop innovative technology with the potential to transform the automotive industry.

The grant will fund the development of groundbreaking thermal management solutions specifically for use in the power electronic modules of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The company will collaborate with Applied Materials Technology (a specialist in plating advanced materials) and Dynex Semiconductor (a supplier of high power semiconductor devices and power assemblies). The consortium will integrate a number of components in new power electronic modules aimed at providing a step change in performance levels, which are currently compromised by high temperatures.



Excessive temperatures increase power losses and reduce lifespans of component found in power modules, therefore particular focus is being placed on enhancing thermal management mechanisms. Versarien intends to use its patented micro-porous metals with advanced finishing and bonding techniques to allow high power density ratings to be delivered that meet the low thermal budgets available in automotive hybrid/EV systems.



The project is expected to take two years to complete and will commence in Q4 2013. According to Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, “We are delighted to have won this grant from the Technology Strategy Board. The fact that the government has committed £16 million to innovation within the automotive sector will help to drive British business and allow companies like Versarien to transform scientific breakthroughs into commercially viable products.



“I am confident that the completion of this project will provide an important step towards the UK being a global leader in the development and production of high technology components for the electric vehicle market, a market which is set to grow exponentially over the next 35 years,” he concludes.