Cambridge Nanotherm with new Sales & Marketing Director

Electronics thermal management innovator Cambridge Nanotherm has appointed Keith McDonald as Sales and Marketing Director to spearhead the company’s global business development.

Keith has a global track record of establishing significant and sustainable growth within the thermal management market. He has held senior positions with the world’s two largest TIM/TCPCB (thermal interface materials/thermally conductive printed circuit boards) companies.



In his previous role as Vice President of Sales for Laird Technologies’ Thermal Division, Keith achieved consecutive record sales years which drove the company from ‘bit player’ status to being the world’s number two in the market for TIM products.



Prior to this Keith was UK Sales Manager for thermal management materials manufacturer Bergquist. In this role he successfully set strategy, built a strong sales team and significantly grew sales.



Commenting on his appointment Keith said: "The unique technology and product range of Cambridge Nanotherm is truly disruptive and provides an overall new paradigm for thermal management solutions, and I am confident that we can grow the company aggressively based on the interest from customers and thermal design houses.”



Pavel Shashkov, CEO and founder of Cambridge Nanotherm said: “Keith has a broad and deep knowledge of thermal materials, practical experience in identifying their optimal market applications and an amazing track record in growing - or rather multiplying - company sales turnover. His expertise will give Cambridge Nanotherm a new commercial dimension and will open up new global markets.”