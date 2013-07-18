© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com Components | July 18, 2013
China’s MOCVD activation rebounds
Thanks to strong demand in the global LED lighting market in the first half of this year, the utilization rate of MOCVD machines that the major chip manufacturers have installed and debugged shows rising trend.
The chip price has been stable this year, but with the increasing capacity of chip manufacturers, it remains to be seen whether the LED chip price will be falling in the second half of this year, but in the long term, only the quit of invalid production capacity in China can help LED industry to return to supply and demand balance.
The rise of LED lighting market has directly stimulated the upstream chip market to achieve rapid demand growth this year, the Chinese chip makers who have originally specialized in the production of display applications actively adjust product strategy and improve the ratio of lighting chips in the product segment.
HC SemiTek and Silan Azure used to have chip for LED display as core business, now they adjust production capacity in response to increasing market demand for LED lighting chips, all newly added MOCVD equipments are put into use for the production of lighting chips. Overall, the growth in display market has slowed down since 2012, more competitive, more difficult to make profit for manufacturers, which also is one the reasons why the chip manufacturers switched to produce LED chips for the lighting application.
Sanan Optoelectronics totally owns 149 units of MOCVD, currently, more than 90% of its MOCVD machines have completed the testing stage and have been put into operation, and utilization rate also exceeds 80%. ETI has 92 units of MOCVD as of 1H13, 45 units have been put into use for mass production, both its installation volume and mass production amount are the second in China. Due to less MOCVD machines, HC SemiTek's MOCVD machines and Silan Azure's MOCVD machines have already fully come into use. Other chip vendors also have achieved some growth in utilization rate of equipments.
The growth in utilization rate of MOCVD increases manufacturers' confidence to expand production; the manufacturers who delayed expansion plan because of poor market also restart the program. According to the statistics in LEDinside Gold membership report, The number of MOCVDs in China reached 1,013 in late 2012, and it is estimated China will be adding more than 100 new MOCVD equipments (calculated according to the number of chambers) in 2013.
LEDinside said that in view of the current total number of MOCVD equipment in mainland China, overcapacity still exists. But look carefully, many manufacturers have not put their newly added equipments into operation since the equipments were introduced, and most machines are old, performance and efficiency are far less than the new machines, these invalid capacities may exit the market after 2013, which is helpful for the market to return to supply and demand balance.
The rise of LED lighting market has directly stimulated the upstream chip market to achieve rapid demand growth this year, the Chinese chip makers who have originally specialized in the production of display applications actively adjust product strategy and improve the ratio of lighting chips in the product segment.
HC SemiTek and Silan Azure used to have chip for LED display as core business, now they adjust production capacity in response to increasing market demand for LED lighting chips, all newly added MOCVD equipments are put into use for the production of lighting chips. Overall, the growth in display market has slowed down since 2012, more competitive, more difficult to make profit for manufacturers, which also is one the reasons why the chip manufacturers switched to produce LED chips for the lighting application.
Sanan Optoelectronics totally owns 149 units of MOCVD, currently, more than 90% of its MOCVD machines have completed the testing stage and have been put into operation, and utilization rate also exceeds 80%. ETI has 92 units of MOCVD as of 1H13, 45 units have been put into use for mass production, both its installation volume and mass production amount are the second in China. Due to less MOCVD machines, HC SemiTek's MOCVD machines and Silan Azure's MOCVD machines have already fully come into use. Other chip vendors also have achieved some growth in utilization rate of equipments.
The growth in utilization rate of MOCVD increases manufacturers' confidence to expand production; the manufacturers who delayed expansion plan because of poor market also restart the program. According to the statistics in LEDinside Gold membership report, The number of MOCVDs in China reached 1,013 in late 2012, and it is estimated China will be adding more than 100 new MOCVD equipments (calculated according to the number of chambers) in 2013.
LEDinside said that in view of the current total number of MOCVD equipment in mainland China, overcapacity still exists. But look carefully, many manufacturers have not put their newly added equipments into operation since the equipments were introduced, and most machines are old, performance and efficiency are far less than the new machines, these invalid capacities may exit the market after 2013, which is helpful for the market to return to supply and demand balance.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments