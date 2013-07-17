© lcro77 dreamstime.com

Dialog completes iWatt acquisition

Dialog Semiconductor Plc has completed today the transaction to acquire iWatt Inc., a provider of digital power management integrated circuits (ICs).

Dialog Semiconductor entered into an agreement to acquire iWatt on 2 July 2013 for a cash payment of approximately $310 million, with additional contingent consideration of up to $35 million, based on achieving future revenue targets.