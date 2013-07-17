© alterfalter dreamstime.com Components | July 17, 2013
1H’July NAND Flash contract prices stay flat
According to DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce, the 1H'July NAND Flash contract prices have remained relatively unchanged due to the gradually waning OEM and channel market demands.
As the OEM customers have already begun displaying a reserved attitude towards 3Q13 sales, the replenishment demand that is typically associated with the new products has ended up being weaker than expected. The intent to undertake further restocking efforts, moreover, has lessened now that most of the manufacturers' inventories have approached healthy levels.
Although the NAND Flash market supplies have not shown any major growth compared to Q2, with the NAND Flash buyers being conservative towards end market sales, the NAND Flash contract prices have largely stayed flat throughout 1H’July.
Looking at the demand side, while the system OEM clients have mostly taken a conservative stance towards future market sales, the replenishment effort intended for the new product releases is still expected to gradually increase on a monthly basis (the momentum, however, might not be as strong as originally anticipated).
As for the memory card and UFD markets, even though the purchase order demands have yet to increase during the peak quarter, many scenarios are still prone to being changed in the last two months of 3Q13; how the sales performances will ultimately turn out, along with how many purchase orders there will be, for instance, can be more accurately assessed only when factors such as back to school demand and the national Chinese holiday are taken into account.
As shown by the research conducted by TrendForce, the Q3 NAND Flash consumption is still likely to grow by more than 10% compared to Q2. Our expectations of the NAND Flash wafer production levels and the migration progress for this quarter remain unchanged. The NAND Flash Q3 supply amount is expected to increase by only around 6-7% QoQ.
From the aforementioned events, it is predicted that before the peak quarter signs become evident in the end market, the NAND Flash buyer's pull-in momentum will only increase by a slight amount. For August, the NAND Flash contract prices are likely to either stay flat or exhibit a minor amount of growth.
Although the NAND Flash market supplies have not shown any major growth compared to Q2, with the NAND Flash buyers being conservative towards end market sales, the NAND Flash contract prices have largely stayed flat throughout 1H’July.
Looking at the demand side, while the system OEM clients have mostly taken a conservative stance towards future market sales, the replenishment effort intended for the new product releases is still expected to gradually increase on a monthly basis (the momentum, however, might not be as strong as originally anticipated).
As for the memory card and UFD markets, even though the purchase order demands have yet to increase during the peak quarter, many scenarios are still prone to being changed in the last two months of 3Q13; how the sales performances will ultimately turn out, along with how many purchase orders there will be, for instance, can be more accurately assessed only when factors such as back to school demand and the national Chinese holiday are taken into account.
As shown by the research conducted by TrendForce, the Q3 NAND Flash consumption is still likely to grow by more than 10% compared to Q2. Our expectations of the NAND Flash wafer production levels and the migration progress for this quarter remain unchanged. The NAND Flash Q3 supply amount is expected to increase by only around 6-7% QoQ.
From the aforementioned events, it is predicted that before the peak quarter signs become evident in the end market, the NAND Flash buyer's pull-in momentum will only increase by a slight amount. For August, the NAND Flash contract prices are likely to either stay flat or exhibit a minor amount of growth.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments