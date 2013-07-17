© gingergirl dreamstime.com

IR and TowerJazz sign production agreement through 2020

TowerJazz extended its business relationship with International Rectifier (IR) by entering into a seven-year agreement under the terms of which TowerJazz will manufacture multiple product families for IR.

“IR has enjoyed a strong relationship with TowerJazz, recognizing the company as an International Rectifier Supplier of the Year 2012 based upon criteria including alignment of business goals, manufacturing flexibility and responsiveness. With its goal to be the specialty foundry leader, TowerJazz continues to meet our business needs and we are pleased to enter into this agreement,” said Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer, International Rectifier.



“There is no greater affirmation a company can receive than a valued lead customer extending an existing agreement. International Rectifier, from its inception, has an undeniable brand as a power management leader. We look forward to many more years of partnership as we protect IR’s intellectual property as well as that of all our other customers,” said Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer, TowerJazz.