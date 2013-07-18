© dmitry naumov dreamstime.com Components | July 18, 2013
TTI Europe appoints Regional VP Sales for CEE
TTI, Inc. has appointed Uwe Reinecke as Regional Vice President of Sales for Central & East Europe.
Before joining TTI, Uwe has held the position of European Sales General Manager and Managing Director at AVX GmbH. AVX is a leading supplier of passive components and interconnect solutions and already a Strategic Partner with TTI.
Commented Glyn Dennehy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, TTI, Inc., Europe: “It is exciting that Uwe will join our organization, where he is well known through out the TTI team. More importantly, his appointment and previous vast experience with both AVX and Panasonic means that he has an intimate knowledge and understanding of our business – not only of the products, but also in the markets and applications of our customers. His many years’ experience of managing major customers and their applications through supply channels across the region perfectly aligns with TTI’s strategy of representing Strategic supplier partners both technically and with “ Best In Class demand fulfillment solutions” and added value for the customers.”
Added Uwe Reinecke: “I am delighted to join TTI in Europe. “TTI has a reputation in the market for planning ahead, investing in inventory to support customers from stock to assure component supply chains even in difficult conditions. Furthermore, TTI makes sure that the latest-technology products are readily available. Increasingly, TTI is very active and successful in providing technical solutions, support to customers and creating new business for the suppliers. I look forward to the challenge of ensuring TTI’s already-strong partnerships with customers and strategic supplier partners continue to strengthen TTI’s status as the most preferred Distributor of choice.”
