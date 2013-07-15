© cumypah dreamstime.com

Wolfson Audio Hub adopted by Sharp

Wolfson Microelectronicsn’s WM5102 High Definition (HD) Audio Hub has been adopted by Sharp for its new range of AQUOS smartphone and tablet devices.

The WM5102 enables exceptional audio quality in the AQUOS PHONE ZETA SH-06E and AQUOS PHONE si SH-07E, as well as the upcoming AQUOS PAD SH-08E tablet, all from NTT DOCOMO. The WM5102 also features in the new AQUOS PHONE Xx SoftBank 206SH smartphone. The latest AQUOS PHONE range includes the world’s first 4G-enabled (LTE) devices to use a Wolfson Audio Hub alongside a Qualcomm application processor and LTE baseband modem.



The WM5102 HD Audio Hub with low power, high performance audio digital signal processor (DSP) enables clearer, more natural-sounding voice calls, even in the noisiest environments. With integrated transmit-path (Tx) noise reduction, echo cancellation and receive-path (Rx) noise reduction, the WM5102 enables intelligible, natural-sounding conversation and reduces background noise transmitted via voice calls by up to 90%, regardless of whether the caller is travelling through a busy train station, socialising in a bar or relaxing at home.



With 113dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), the WM5102 delivers an outstanding HD Audio experience with minimal power consumption, and can be used by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across all smartphone application processor platforms, delivering a truly platform agnostic experience.



This announcement builds on Wolfson’s existing partnership with Sharp, having already designed Wolfson audio technology into its AQUOS PHONE st SH-07D smartphone last year.



Takahisa Yamada, VP of Sales and General Manager of Wolfson Japan, said: “It is great news that Sharp has once again demonstrated its confidence in our unique audio technology by adopting our WM5102 HD Audio Hub for its latest smartphones.



“Audio quality is fast becoming a key differentiating feature in mobile devices, and the WM5102 HD Audio Hub enables Sharp to deliver an outstanding consumer audio experience in its latest range of smartphone and tablet devices.”