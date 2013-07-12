© olgalis dreamstime.com

Leti and EV Group launch a Common Lab

CEA-Leti and EV Group (EVG) have launched a three-year common lab to optimize temporary- and permanent-bonding technologies related to 3D TSV integration and all direct bonding heterostructures.

The lab, which continues more than 10 years of collaboration between the two organizations, is focusing on hardware, software and process development.



“Temporary and permanent bonding equipment and process solutions are key product offerings for EVG,” said Markus Wimplinger, EVG’s corporate technology development and IP director. “This project leverages CEA-Leti’s global leadership in wafer-bonding research and EVG’s unparalleled expertise in developing wafer bonding equipment and process technology.”



“Like all common labs that Leti creates with its partners, this project is designed to produce specific, practical solutions that address current and future market requirements,” said Laurent Malier, CEA-Leti CEO. “This collaboration is targeting results that will make 3D TSV integration more efficient and cost effective and open new areas of wafer bonding using covalent bonding at room temperature.”



“Bringing these approaches to high-volume manufacturing with reliable wafer bonding requires innovative fabrication processes,” said Fabrice Geiger, head of Leti’s Silicon Technology division. “The new equipment and process technology developed within the common lab will allow exciting possibilities, especially for heterogeneous materials stacks, that require very low-temperature wafer bonding.”