© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Leoni to pay EUR 1.378 million fine

The EU Commission has imposed a fine of EUR 1'378 million on Leoni AG of Nuremberg and one of its French subsidiaries, who are jointly and severally liable.

This completes the EU Commission’s antitrust proceedings started in February 2010 against Leoni as a manufacturer of cable harnesses. Leoni cooperated extensively with the authority and contributed to resolving the matter, and has now reached a settlement.



In one single instance between May and December 2009 a French subsidiary was involved in an isolated infringement. Although not itself involved in this violation, Leoni AG as the Group holding company assumes joint liability for this violation as determined under the stipulations of European law. There was caused no harm to the concerned customer.