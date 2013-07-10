© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

Lattice and Future sign global agreement

Lattice Semiconductor and Future Electronics signed a global distribution agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement Future Electronics is authorized to sell Lattice's complete portfolio of low power, low cost FPGA, CPLD and programmable power management design solutions worldwide.



"We are very pleased to be partnering with Lattice Semiconductor," said Philippe Vauclair, Director of Programmable SoCs at Future Electronics. "Their product portfolio greatly expands Future Electronics' customer base and has had a tremendous amount of interest from our sales and engineering teams."



"We are very happy to have Future Electronics as part of our technically focused, global distribution network," said Tom Huffman, Director of Worldwide Distribution at Lattice. "Future's demand creation expertise and global footprint align perfectly with our market strategy. We expect Future to significantly increase our design opportunity pipeline and take Lattice technologies into customers and markets that we have underpenetrated in the past."