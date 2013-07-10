© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Components | July 10, 2013
PRQA joins the Coverity Certified Partner Program
PRQA | Programming Research announces a technology and product partnership with Coverity, the leader in development testing, that will benefit the broad customer base of both companies.
As a Coverity Certified Partner, code quality, coding standards and coding best practice issues identified by PRQA are integrated and surfaced alongside code quality and security defects identified by the Coverity® Development Testing Platform, enabling developers to quickly and efficiently fix software issues in a unified workflow.
Most developers are aware of the vital role that static analysis plays in identifying software defects during the early stages in the development process, and have direct experience of the resulting positive impact on code quality, cost and time to market.
Whilst all recognize the fundamental nature of static analysis – providing a mechanism to examine software without executing it – the reality, that this is an umbrella term covering a number of different methodologies and techniques, is sometimes less apparent. Static analysis technologies provide unique and different perspectives of the code to flag a variety of software defects, from non-compliance with coding standards to critical defects that could cause system crashes if triggered and security breaches if exploited. However, detecting a broader range of issues in development is only as valuable as a developer’s ability to fix them efficiently.
PRQA’s CEO, Paul Blundell stated, “This partnership with Coverity is a clear demonstration of the complementary positioning of our technologies. At PRQA we focus on defect prevention at a detailed semantic level - leveraging coding standards and best practices to improve the effectiveness of code inspections and ensuring that developers generate structurally robust code, which is language and standards compliant, and ready to test.”
Coverity’s CMO, Jennifer Johnson stated, “The combination of Coverity’s development testing platform and PRQA’s compliance solutions allows joint customers to adopt coding best practices and comply with coding standards such as MISRA, JSF AV C++, CERT C and HICPP, while automatically testing code for critical quality and security defects as it is written.
By surfacing a broader range of issues in the Coverity workflow, development can easily and quickly fix these issues before code even makes its way to QA, saving critical time and resources while reducing business risk.”
