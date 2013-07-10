© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Fairchild begins production in Korea

Fairchild Semiconductor officially opens an eight-inch wafer fabrication line in Bucheon, Korea. The facility, completed ahead of schedule, begins production on July 1. The official ceremony marking its opening is on July 10.

The addition of the Korea Fab increases the flexibility and cost competitiveness of Fairchild’s supply chain to better serve the fast-moving Asian mobile handset market, as well as to leverage the region’s leadership in energy efficient electronics such as LED backlighting, LCD TVs and consumer appliances.



“This eight-inch Fab is a critical step in the evolution of Fairchild’s supply chain becoming the best-in-class in power semiconductors,” said Ben Kang, Managing Director, Fairchild Korea, of Fairchild on how the Fab contributes to the company’s strategic plan. “We are excited by the opportunity to better serve our customers.”



“Since our purchase of the Bucheon site in 1999, Fairchild has invested nearly $800 million USD in our Korean facilities,” said Vijay Ullal, President and COO of Fairchild Semiconductor. “The new eight-inch Fab is a sign of our commitment to the Korean and greater Asian markets. The execution during the start-up of this fab has been flawless and we look forward to carrying this momentum into further delighting our customers.”



Key technologies outlined for production at the Fab include high-voltage discrete products, targeted at the fast growing energy efficient, power management applications such as power supply, display, motor control, industrial power and lighting.