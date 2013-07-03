© luchschen dreamstime.com Components | July 03, 2013
Joint development laboratory between ST and GWM
STMicroelectronics and Great Wall Motor establish joint laboratory to drive the development of new-generation automobiles.
STMicroelectronics together with Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM), a Chinese SUV and pickup manufacturer and privately owned enterprise, announces a strategic partnership and the establishment of a joint development laboratory at GWM's Technical Center. The joint lab will focus on advanced research and development of cutting-edge solutions in powertrain, chassis, safety, car body, car infotainment, as well as new-energy technologies and other automotive applications.
ST will contribute its newest automotive-electronics technologies and solutions including GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) and BCM (Body Control Modules), automotive-class devices such as the PowerPC™ series 32-bit microcontrollers, highly integrated solutions for EMS (Engine Management System) and Safety (Passive and Active), complete platforms for Infotainment (Audio, Video, Connectivity and Navigation), reference designs, development tools, technical support and trainings for many different automotive applications.
"The automotive electronics market is seeing rapid growth. Confronted with unprecedented competitive pressure, local automotive companies must implement strategic transformation and develop their own core technologies to compete with joint-venture brands. With consumers paying more attention to safety and comfort in the car, those are among the areas in which we can add great value," said Mr. Huang Yong, Senior Vice President and Chief Director of Technical Center, Great Wall Motor. "The establishment of a joint laboratory with ST will play a very important role in helping GWM to enhance our core competences in automotive electronics and it will build a solid foundation for deep cooperation of both parties in the future."
"We are honored to cooperate with Great Wall, one of the most innovative and fastest growing car makers in China. The market and the consumers are increasingly asking for better fuel efficiency, safety, comfort and infotainment, and we are bringing all the right ingredients to this co-operation: leading-edge technologies and products, expertise, and total commitment to Automotive," said Marco Monti, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Automotive Product Group, STMicroelectronics. "The cooperation of Great Wall and ST is well positioned to address and anticipate the requirements and new directions in automotive electronics applications."
ST will contribute its newest automotive-electronics technologies and solutions including GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) and BCM (Body Control Modules), automotive-class devices such as the PowerPC™ series 32-bit microcontrollers, highly integrated solutions for EMS (Engine Management System) and Safety (Passive and Active), complete platforms for Infotainment (Audio, Video, Connectivity and Navigation), reference designs, development tools, technical support and trainings for many different automotive applications.
"The automotive electronics market is seeing rapid growth. Confronted with unprecedented competitive pressure, local automotive companies must implement strategic transformation and develop their own core technologies to compete with joint-venture brands. With consumers paying more attention to safety and comfort in the car, those are among the areas in which we can add great value," said Mr. Huang Yong, Senior Vice President and Chief Director of Technical Center, Great Wall Motor. "The establishment of a joint laboratory with ST will play a very important role in helping GWM to enhance our core competences in automotive electronics and it will build a solid foundation for deep cooperation of both parties in the future."
"We are honored to cooperate with Great Wall, one of the most innovative and fastest growing car makers in China. The market and the consumers are increasingly asking for better fuel efficiency, safety, comfort and infotainment, and we are bringing all the right ingredients to this co-operation: leading-edge technologies and products, expertise, and total commitment to Automotive," said Marco Monti, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Automotive Product Group, STMicroelectronics. "The cooperation of Great Wall and ST is well positioned to address and anticipate the requirements and new directions in automotive electronics applications."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments