Joint development laboratory between ST and GWM

STMicroelectronics and Great Wall Motor establish joint laboratory to drive the development of new-generation automobiles.

STMicroelectronics together with Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM), a Chinese SUV and pickup manufacturer and privately owned enterprise, announces a strategic partnership and the establishment of a joint development laboratory at GWM's Technical Center. The joint lab will focus on advanced research and development of cutting-edge solutions in powertrain, chassis, safety, car body, car infotainment, as well as new-energy technologies and other automotive applications.



ST will contribute its newest automotive-electronics technologies and solutions including GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) and BCM (Body Control Modules), automotive-class devices such as the PowerPC™ series 32-bit microcontrollers, highly integrated solutions for EMS (Engine Management System) and Safety (Passive and Active), complete platforms for Infotainment (Audio, Video, Connectivity and Navigation), reference designs, development tools, technical support and trainings for many different automotive applications.



"The automotive electronics market is seeing rapid growth. Confronted with unprecedented competitive pressure, local automotive companies must implement strategic transformation and develop their own core technologies to compete with joint-venture brands. With consumers paying more attention to safety and comfort in the car, those are among the areas in which we can add great value," said Mr. Huang Yong, Senior Vice President and Chief Director of Technical Center, Great Wall Motor. "The establishment of a joint laboratory with ST will play a very important role in helping GWM to enhance our core competences in automotive electronics and it will build a solid foundation for deep cooperation of both parties in the future."



"We are honored to cooperate with Great Wall, one of the most innovative and fastest growing car makers in China. The market and the consumers are increasingly asking for better fuel efficiency, safety, comfort and infotainment, and we are bringing all the right ingredients to this co-operation: leading-edge technologies and products, expertise, and total commitment to Automotive," said Marco Monti, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Automotive Product Group, STMicroelectronics. "The cooperation of Great Wall and ST is well positioned to address and anticipate the requirements and new directions in automotive electronics applications."