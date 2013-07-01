© ingrid prats dreamstime.com Components | July 01, 2013
STATS ChipPAC to consolidate operations
STATS ChipPAC, a leading of semiconductor packaging and test services, announces the plan to consolidate its leaded wirebond packaging and related test operations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia into its Qingpu, Shanghai, China.
The consolidation will span over several phases in 2013 and 2014, and the closure of its Malaysia plant by the end of 2014.
Tan Lay Koon, President and Chief Executive Officer, STATS ChipPAC, said, “The announced plan will consolidate our manufacturing footprint into larger scale plants and achieve a more competitive cost structure over the longer term.”
The Company currently expects to incur total charges of approximately $39 million, comprising employee severance and benefit costs of approximately $19 million, non-cash asset impairment charges of approximately $18 million and other associated costs of approximately $2 million. Of the total charges, approximately $37 million and $2 million will be incurred in the second quarter of 2013 and in 2014, respectively.
The plant closure will affect approximately 1'100 of our employees in Malaysia, representing approximately 11% of our total global workforce. The Company will ensure that fair severance benefits and outplacement support will be provided to affected employees.
Tan Lay Koon, President and Chief Executive Officer, STATS ChipPAC, said, “The announced plan will consolidate our manufacturing footprint into larger scale plants and achieve a more competitive cost structure over the longer term.”
The Company currently expects to incur total charges of approximately $39 million, comprising employee severance and benefit costs of approximately $19 million, non-cash asset impairment charges of approximately $18 million and other associated costs of approximately $2 million. Of the total charges, approximately $37 million and $2 million will be incurred in the second quarter of 2013 and in 2014, respectively.
The plant closure will affect approximately 1'100 of our employees in Malaysia, representing approximately 11% of our total global workforce. The Company will ensure that fair severance benefits and outplacement support will be provided to affected employees.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments