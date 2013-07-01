© werner de coster dreamstime.com

Avnet Memec appointed European distributor for Microchip

Avnet Memec has extended its distribution agreement with Microchip Technology Inc.

Following a successful seven year distribution track record with Standard Microsystems Corporation (SMSC), a developer of mixed-signal connectivity solutions for embedded applications acquired by Microchip in August 2012, Avnet Memec has been appointed as European distributor for Microchip, with an emphasis on design-in.



Steve Haynes, president of Avnet Memec EMEA, said, “In addition to the SMSC connectivity products, Microchip brings a new wealth of analogue and Interface products, memories, wireless modules and of course their traditional PIC Microcontrollers and dsPIC Digital Signal Controllers. We look forward to integrating their products into our vertical-oriented go-to-market model, and a very successful partnership on all fronts!”



“Avnet Memec’s track record of self-sufficient demand creation with SMSC is exactly what we need to add to our network,” said Gary Marsh, EMEA Sales Director for Microchip. “Their customers trust them with key component selection guidance, and now we look forward to working with them to replicate that with the rest of our product range.”