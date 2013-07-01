© mpanch dreamstime.com

Thinfilm expands and strengthens management team

Thin Film Electronics ASA announced changes and additions in key management personnel.

John Afzelius-Jenevall, most recently Vice President, Corporate Development, Orkla ASA, is joining Thinfilm as Chief Financial Officer, beginning August 1, 2013. Afzelius-Jenevall has previously served as Portfolio Manager at Catella Capital Management and at Nordea Investment Management, and was awarded the silver medal in the distinction 'Star Manager of the Year' by Morningstar. He brings significant financial experience, including prior work in Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions. Afzelius-Jenevall completed his MS in Engineering at the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm. He is also a CFA charterholder with a BS in Economics.



Torgrim Takle, Thinfilm's current CFO, will cease his position effective July 31st 2013 and take up the position of CFO at Crayon Group. Thinfilm takes this opportunity to thank Torgrim for his significant and valuable contribution as CFO at Thinfilm since March 2011.



Thinfilm also announces the addition of two regional Vice Presidents reporting to Jennifer Ernst, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development.



Kai Leppänen joins the company as Vice President, Business Development and Sales for Europe. Previously, Leppänen spent over 8 years at Opera Software ASA, most recently as SVP of Tier 1 Business-to-Business Accounts, where he helped the company become the world leader in mobile Internet browsing. Prior to Opera, Leppänen was Business Development manager at Symbian, and Project Manager at GP Bullhound, a leading London-based investment firm. Kai Leppänen holds an MSc in Information Management from South Bank University, and a BS in International Business from Greenwich University, London.



Koji Katsumoto, who initially joined Thinfilm in January 2013, has been promoted to Vice President for Sales and Business Development, Japan. Earlier this year, Thinfilm established Thin Film Electronics KK as its subsidiary in Japan. As Vice President, Katsumoto is managing increasing customer engagements within the region. Prior to joining Thinfilm, Katsumoto worked as Regional Sales Manager, at Ingersoll Rand, and as Sales Director at Zentrum Mikroelektronik and Honeywell Sensing and Control.