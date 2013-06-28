© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com Components | June 28, 2013
Neology and 3M Resolve Patent Litigation
The agreement resolves patent infringement litigation Neology, a Smartrac N.V. subsidiary, initiated against 3M and Federal Signal Corporation relating to businesses purchased by 3M from Federal Signal Corporation in September 2012.
The agreement gives Neology, Smartrac and 3M access to each other’s RFID products in the transportation market – Neology will have access to 3M’s multi-protocol readers and 3M to Smartrac’s and Neology’s tags and technology in the transportation market. This positions the companies as suppliers of 6C RFID technology to the industry. The agreement also includes a confidential financial arrangement.
Given the superior communication protocol and open platform of the 6C RFID technology, the companies will provide their customers the path to interoperability via the ISO 18000 6C standard.
Francisco Martinez de Velasco, Chief Executive Officer of Neology, stated: “We are very pleased and excited about the agreement. Our patented cutting edge technologies allow us to manufacture superior products and provide excellent integration services tailored to our customers’ needs. We are confident we will become a valuable supplier to 3M and its subsidiaries and look forward to advancing the 6C standard.”
Dan McGurran, Business Director, 3M Motor Vehicle Systems and Services, said “3M is pleased to have reached an agreement that will allow both companies to solve the transportation market’s pressing need for interoperability via the ISO 18000 6C technology. This will improve the efficiency of tolling and enhance the motorist experience.”
Christian Uhl, CFO of SMARTRAC, further noted, “We believe that our companies will mutually benefit from this agreement and we are delighted that we have been able to identify new opportunities to pursue together. We look forward to continue and intensify the collaboration and relationship between Smartrac and 3M.”
Given the superior communication protocol and open platform of the 6C RFID technology, the companies will provide their customers the path to interoperability via the ISO 18000 6C standard.
Francisco Martinez de Velasco, Chief Executive Officer of Neology, stated: “We are very pleased and excited about the agreement. Our patented cutting edge technologies allow us to manufacture superior products and provide excellent integration services tailored to our customers’ needs. We are confident we will become a valuable supplier to 3M and its subsidiaries and look forward to advancing the 6C standard.”
Dan McGurran, Business Director, 3M Motor Vehicle Systems and Services, said “3M is pleased to have reached an agreement that will allow both companies to solve the transportation market’s pressing need for interoperability via the ISO 18000 6C technology. This will improve the efficiency of tolling and enhance the motorist experience.”
Christian Uhl, CFO of SMARTRAC, further noted, “We believe that our companies will mutually benefit from this agreement and we are delighted that we have been able to identify new opportunities to pursue together. We look forward to continue and intensify the collaboration and relationship between Smartrac and 3M.”
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments