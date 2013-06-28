© yury asotov dreamstime.com Components | June 28, 2013
Kodak and Kingsbury to work on Touch Screen Sensors
Eastman Kodak Company and Kingsbury Corporation have entered into an agreement to produce next-generation touch screen sensors to support the touch sensor module market that is predicted to grow to USD 32 billion by 2018.
Under the agreement, Kingsbury will open a new manufacturing facility in Bldg. 318 at Eastman Business Park in Rochester later this year to produce touch screen sensors utilizing Kodak’s silver halide technologies. Kingsbury will also work with customers who wish to integrate this technology into their own manufacturing facilities to produce sensors.
Kodak will supply chemicals, substrates and technical support, and assist Kingsbury with the marketing and selling of the sensors.
“In Kingsbury, we have aligned ourselves with a new manufacturing partner who will utilize our silver deposition technologies to pattern and produce touch sensor grid films with a high degree of precision and productivity,” said Terry Taber, Kodak Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President. “Kodak has a range of technologies and experience that allow us to partner with companies such as Kingsbury and broaden Kodak’s participation with multiple solutions for the touch sensor market. This agreement is aligned with previous announcements, and is another major step forward for Kodak’s functional printing initiative, which represents a key growth area for Kodak.”
“The new manufacturing and marketing partnership between Kingsbury and Kodak represents a major milestone in the scale-up, commercialization and roll-out of touch sensor films to meet the growing global demand for these products,” said Bill Pollock, Kingsbury President and Chief Executive Officer.
Kingsbury, a century-old builder of high speed assembly machines, will work in conjunction with Optimation Technology, Inc., a world class designer of roll-to-roll web based manufacturing systems for the design and implementation of the touch sensor manufacturing plant.
Touch sensors manufactured by Kingsbury will be based on a roll-to-roll manufacturing process. Compared to the traditional film-based Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) touch sensor solutions, the advantages of this new process include lower production costs due to fewer manufacturing steps and lower resistance for improved touch response. The attributes of these sensors address the requirements for multiple form factors and compatibility with flexible applications.
“Leveraging Kodak’s silver halide technology for new applications will play a vital role in the rapid scale-up of touch sensor production,” Pollock said. “Kodak’s unparalleled materials science expertise, coupled with its thin film deposition technology, allows us to leverage the materials, facilities and technical support needed to hit the ground running for the production of alternative touch sensor solutions for the printed electronics industry.”
Kodak will supply chemicals, substrates and technical support, and assist Kingsbury with the marketing and selling of the sensors.
“In Kingsbury, we have aligned ourselves with a new manufacturing partner who will utilize our silver deposition technologies to pattern and produce touch sensor grid films with a high degree of precision and productivity,” said Terry Taber, Kodak Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President. “Kodak has a range of technologies and experience that allow us to partner with companies such as Kingsbury and broaden Kodak’s participation with multiple solutions for the touch sensor market. This agreement is aligned with previous announcements, and is another major step forward for Kodak’s functional printing initiative, which represents a key growth area for Kodak.”
“The new manufacturing and marketing partnership between Kingsbury and Kodak represents a major milestone in the scale-up, commercialization and roll-out of touch sensor films to meet the growing global demand for these products,” said Bill Pollock, Kingsbury President and Chief Executive Officer.
Kingsbury, a century-old builder of high speed assembly machines, will work in conjunction with Optimation Technology, Inc., a world class designer of roll-to-roll web based manufacturing systems for the design and implementation of the touch sensor manufacturing plant.
Touch sensors manufactured by Kingsbury will be based on a roll-to-roll manufacturing process. Compared to the traditional film-based Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) touch sensor solutions, the advantages of this new process include lower production costs due to fewer manufacturing steps and lower resistance for improved touch response. The attributes of these sensors address the requirements for multiple form factors and compatibility with flexible applications.
“Leveraging Kodak’s silver halide technology for new applications will play a vital role in the rapid scale-up of touch sensor production,” Pollock said. “Kodak’s unparalleled materials science expertise, coupled with its thin film deposition technology, allows us to leverage the materials, facilities and technical support needed to hit the ground running for the production of alternative touch sensor solutions for the printed electronics industry.”
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments