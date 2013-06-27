© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

Vestel Oven to feature NXP Microcontroller

Vestel, a home appliance manufacturer based in Turkey, has selected the high-performance LPC1785 microcontroller to drive advanced TFT displays in new models of ovens.

NXP’s low-power LPC178x series microcontrollers, based on an ARM® Cortex-M3 processor, include an integrated controller capable of driving TFT displays with a resolution of up to 1024 x 768 in full color. The LPC1785 can easily interface with a large number of TFT panels, providing flexibility for appliance designers while also reducing the number of external components required. Vestel is using the SEGGER emWin graphics library, available with all NXP LPC microcontrollers, which simplifies basic UI design.



“With the proliferation of smartphones, consumers have become accustomed to highly intuitive user interface designs based on vibrant displays. We’re very pleased to bring the color and clarity of TFT displays to a broader range of major home appliances, along with other advanced features previously available only in more high-end models,” said Hakan Kutlu, deputy GM for marketing, Vestel. “The NXP LPC microcontroller has made it straightforward and cost-effective to implement an advanced user interface based on TFT, and the support we’ve received from NXP has been outstanding.”



“Our LPC1785 microcontrollers, together with the emWin graphic library, are a winning combination for implementing TFT displays,” said Jim Trent, vice president and general manager, microcontroller business line, NXP Semiconductors. “Vestel’s new series of ovens will bring a new level of user-friendliness to kitchens around the world.”