© 3quarks dreamstime.com

Synopsys and UMC collaborate

Synopsys, Inc. and United Microelectronics's collaboration between the two companies has resulted in the successful tapeout of UMC's first process qualification vehicle in its 14-nanometer (nm) FinFET process utilizing Synopsys' DesignWare Logic Library IP portfolio and StarRC parasitic extraction solution, a part of the Galaxy Implementation Platform.