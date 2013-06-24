© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Broadcom 5G WiFi selected for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED ac Test Suite

The Wi-Fi Alliance has selected Broadcom 5G WiFi for its Wi-Fi CERTIFIED ac test suite.

Broadcom's BCM4360 is one of the first products to achieve certification and will be incorporated into the test suite for validating interoperability among future products. For more news, visit Broadcom's Newsroom.



Wi-Fi CERTIFIED ac is the latest certification program from Wi-Fi Alliance, based on the IEEE 802.11ac standard. It can deliver up to gigabit per second data rates and enables new applications ranging from more robust multimedia streaming to faster file transfers. With higher capacity and improved power management, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED ac readily handles today's demanding applications and paves the way for new products and services.



"Broadcom has played a pivotal role in accelerating the rollout of 802.11ac technology," said Rahul Patel, Broadcom Vice President, Product Marketing, Wireless Connectivity Combos. "We were first to introduce 802.11ac products to the market and have taken an active role in driving adoption across all product segments. As a connectivity leader, Broadcom is dedicated to the continued advancement of Wi-Fi standards and is honored to have its 5G WiFi products be part of the Wi-Fi Alliance ac program."



"We congratulate Broadcom on achieving selection to the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED ac test suite," said Wi-Fi Alliance President and CEO Edgar Figueroa. "Broadcom began actively evangelizing this new wireless standard well over a year ago and has been instrumental in the development of our industry-wide certification program."