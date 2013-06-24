© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

TowerJazz goes into commercial infrared markets

TowerJazz will be the wafer manufacturer for infrared sensing and camera devices.

In addition to traditional infrared applications, TowerJazz will facilitate expansion into other consumer markets such as gaming, personal security, and application driven platforms, market segments which are already well served by the company.



The advanced CMOS-based process at TowerJazz’s US location is a viable, commercially sustainable foundry offering to support its commercial as well as its aerospace and defense customers.



“This development is a natural fit for TowerJazz. Our leading edge CMOS for custom imaging products and our expertise in bringing specialty processing and MEMS to volume manufacturing fits extremely well with the proven capabilities of our customer,” said David Howard, Executive Director and Fellow, TowerJazz.



“Combined external and internal investments will expand our existing fabrication as well as facilitize an annex which will be used for certain unique processes. This will be the first and only large scale pure play foundry capable of producing fully integrated sensors. The application space is expected to grow substantially, enabling a new and additional significant revenue stream to the company,” said Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Office, TowerJazz.