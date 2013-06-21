Eliminate complicated wireless set ups

© snehitdesign dreamstime.com

Texas Instruments Incorporated continues to deliver new near field communications (NFC) innovations in its broad portfolio of solutions that make entry to NFC development easier and lower cost.

Features and benefits of the Dynamic NFC Transponder RF430CL330H:

Combines a wireless NFC interface and wired SPI/I2C interface to connect the device to a host (classified as an NFC tag type 4 device). The data content is then shifted dynamically from the host into the RF430CL330H's SRAM and can then be transferred over the NFC interface.

Integrates SPI/I2C serial communication interface, allowing reading and writing of NFC data exchange format (NDEF) messages stored in integrated SRAM.

Supports data rates up to 848 KBs per second for RF data transfer (over-the-air firmware updates).

Incorporates an ISO 14443B-compliant RF interface, allowing wireless access of NDEF messages.

Provides industry's lowest standby power current, enabling battery-powered devices with longer battery life.

Offers host wakeup capability when in the NFC RF field, which combined with the fact that the NFC interface is passive, maximizes battery life.

Features and benefits of the NFCLink firmware library:

Eases NFC development on TRF79xx transceivers with TI's MSP430 MCUs, Tiva C Series ARM MCUs and OMAP processors.

Provides customers with modular firmware library stacks for a flexible solution they can utilize to easily tailor their products to support the complete NFC Forum operation or only necessary parts (e.g., protocol, operating modes), resulting in highly optimized solutions.

Supports various operating systems, including Win8, Win7, Linux and Android.

Provides proven software stack through partnership with Stollman E+V GmbH.

Offers unmatched local customer support with TI's regional field application engineer (FAE) presence for the NFC and embedded processor portfolio.

Tools, software, pricing and availability

The Dynamic NFC Transponder Interface RF430CL330H is available for $.85 at 1,000 unit volumes. Developers can begin evaluating their NFC designs using the Dynamic NFC Transponder Interface RF430CL330H with the RF430CL330HTB Target Board for $19 USD. Available through TI's estore, a bundled evaluation solution, the Dynamic NFC Transponder Evaluation Kit, contains the RF430CL330HTB Target Board and the MSP-EXP430FR5739 Experimenter Board for $54.

NFCLink can be downloaded now on www.ti.com/nfclink. When evaluating the NFCLink software, designers can utilize the TRF7970ATB Target Board for $49 USD. These target boards, in combination with TI MSP430 MCU, Tiva C Series MCU and OMAP processor development kits, provide a complete evaluation solution. For creating MSP430-based solutions, customers can purchase a bundled solution, the NFCLink Evalution Kit, containing the TRF7970ATB Target Board and the MSP-EXP430F5529 USB Experimenter's Board for $224.

For evaluating the complete NFC solution with Dynamic NFC Transponder Interface, NFC Transceiver IC and NFCLink software, the all-in-one NFC Evaluation Kit, contains the TRF7970ATB Target Board, the MSP-EXP430F5529 USB Experimenter's Board, RF430CL330HTB Target Board and the MSP-EXP430FR5739 Experimenter Board for $278.

