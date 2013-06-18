© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com

So you will never run out of battery again

Is there anyone who hasn’t felt the anxiety or frustration of running out of battery just when you were expecting an important call or take a train with your electronic ticket on your mobile phone? Wysips want to change that.

Wysips (What You See Is Photovoltaïc Surface), a subsidiary of Sunpartner Group, has invented a component capable of transforming any surface into a solar energy-producing medium without changing its look.



The Wysips Crystal component, placed beneath the screen, supplies enough energy to guarantee your phone stays permanently charged.



The Wysips Crystal component is 90% transparent (measured by industry standards) and is invisible to the naked eye. It has no impact on the phone’s intrinsic qualities: contrast, readability, angle of view or luminosity. Light energy is recovered and transformed into electric power that is directed back into the phone charging circuit, as if it were plugged into the grid or connected to a USB port.



The power generated by the component reaches 2.5 mW/ cm2 in the sunlight (1 sun), providing two to four extra minutes of communication time for 10 minutes of exposure on a 3G network. By the end of 2014, Wysips aims to reduce the exposure time for 1 minute of communication by four (5Mw/cm2). And for products requiring only 60%-70% transparency, it can generate power of up to 10 mW/ cm2.