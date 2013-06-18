© evertiq

Schneider team up with Mouser

Mouser Electronics, has entered into a U.S. distribution agreement with Schneider Electric.

Mouser is stocking products to support applications that call for simple automation including packaging, pumping, HVAC, automated access and entry control, as well as commercial equipment such as ticket vending machines, automatic dispensers, and advertising panels.



“Schneider Electric is a great addition to our lineup of Industrial Automation products,” says Keith Privett, Mouser Vice President of Electromechanical, Power & Test. “For designers of simple machines it is significant to have a single source solution for a complete project fulfillment. We can provide that solution.”



“At Schneider Electric we see a world where our industrial customers produce more while using less of their energy,” states Bob O’Donnell, Channel Development Manager at Schneider Electric. “We are pleased to welcome Mouser Electronics as our valued distributor and look forward to a successful collaboration to deliver complete innovative solutions to our joint industrial end user and OEM customers.”