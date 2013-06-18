© photographer dreamstime.com

Microchip with PIC32MX 32-bit microcontroller portfolio

Microchip announces a new family of PIC32MX3/4 microcontrollers (MCUs) in 64/16 KB, 256/64 KB and 512/128 KB Flash/Ram configurations.

These new MCUs are coupled with comprehensive software and tools from Microchip for designs in connectivity, graphics, digital audio and general-purpose embedded control.



The MCUs are an expansion to the popular PIC32MX3/4 series of high-performance 32-bit microcontrollers. They offer higher RAM memory options and higher integration of peripherals at a lower cost. The PIC32MX3/4 feature 28 x 10-bit ADCs and 5 UARTS, 105 DMIPS performance, serial peripherals, graphic-display, capacitive-touch, connectivity and digital audio support.



This new PIC32 MX3/4 family, and Microchip’s complete solutions, enable application designers in the consumer, appliance, medical and industrial markets to add high-quality, low-cost audio, capacitive touch, and graphic display capabilities, in addition to USB, with faster and lower-cost development and reduced risk.



The PIC32MX3/4 family is supported by a comprehensive set of tools and software. These include general software development tools, such as the MPLAB® X Integrated Development Environment and the MPLAB XC32 C/C++ compiler.



Application-specific tools include the Microchip Graphics Display Designer X and the Microchip Graphics Library, which provide a visual design tool that enables quick and easy creation of graphical user interface (GUI) screens for applications. These MCUs are also supported by a comprehensive set of protocol stacks from Microchip, including TCP/IP, USB Device and Host, Bluetooth®, and Wi-Fi®.



For applications in digital audio, Microchip provides software for tasks such as sample rate conversion (SRC), audio codecs including MP3 and AAC, as well as software for connecting smart phones and other personal electronic devices.



The PIC32MX3/4 family is supported by Microchip’s PIC32 USB Starter Kit III (320003-3), priced at $59.99; and the PIC32MX450 100-pin USB PIM (MA32002-2), priced at $25.00, for the modular Explorer 16 development system.



The PIC32MX430F064X, PIC32MX330F064X, PIC32MX350F128X, PIC32MX450F128X, PIC32MX350F256X, and PIC32MX450F256X, are available now. The PIC32MX370F512X and PIC32MX470F512X are expected to be available in September 2013. These MCUs are offered in 9x9x0.9 mm, 64-pin QFN; 10x10x1 mm 64-pin TQFP; 12x12x1 mm/14x14x1 mm 100-pin TQFP; and 9x9x0.9 mm, 124-pin VTLA packages.