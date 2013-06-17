© jultud dreamstime.com

Snapdragon 800 processors for Windows RT 8.1

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has expanded its Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors portfolio to include support for Microsoft Windows RT 8.1.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors feature an integrated multimode 3G/4G LTE modem and CPU speeds of up to 2.2 GHz per core. Other capabilities include USB 3.0 and support for Windows RT 8.1 features and services. Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft will continue to work together on the next level of advanced mobile computing and Microsoft will offer a free software update to Windows RT 8.1.



The free update will be available in the Windows Store later this year. Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors and Windows RT 8.1 are designed to enable OEMs to differentiate their newest products and offer outstanding mobile user experiences. New devices based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors and Windows RT 8.1 are expected to be available later this year.



Last year Microsoft Corp. reimagined and redesigned Windows, and, for the first time Windows ran on an ARM chip. The result of bringing Windows RT together with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors has enabled Qualcomm Technologies customers to build tablets, convertibles and notebooks that are thin and fan-less, and deliver speedy performance with long lasting battery life. At Computex Taipei 2013, Qualcomm Technologies is building on this innovation and collaboration with Microsoft by showing Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors running on an early version of Windows RT 8.1.



“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to the Windows ecosystem and we are excited to be supporting Windows RT 8.1 with our flagship Snapdragon 800 processors,” said Luis Pineda, senior vice president of product management, computing and consumer products at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our Snapdragon 800 processors offer the best combination of high performance, efficient power usage and LTE network support and will help enable greater flexibility and connectivity options to Microsoft and device manufacturers. Snapdragon 800 processors deliver significant performance improvements across the entire SoC along with support for new Windows RT 8.1 features and services.”



“We are excited to continue working with Qualcomm Technologies on the next iteration of Windows RT 8.1 with their new Snapdragon 800 processors,” said Mike Anguilo, Corporate Vice President, Planning and PC Ecosystem, Microsoft Corp. “The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors support our commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class capabilities. Our customers will now have the opportunity to leverage the numerous advantages of these new processors, including integrated 4G/LTE connectivity and outstanding device performance.”