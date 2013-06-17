© jultud dreamstime.com Components | June 17, 2013
Snapdragon 800 processors for Windows RT 8.1
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has expanded its Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors portfolio to include support for Microsoft Windows RT 8.1.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors feature an integrated multimode 3G/4G LTE modem and CPU speeds of up to 2.2 GHz per core. Other capabilities include USB 3.0 and support for Windows RT 8.1 features and services. Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft will continue to work together on the next level of advanced mobile computing and Microsoft will offer a free software update to Windows RT 8.1.
The free update will be available in the Windows Store later this year. Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors and Windows RT 8.1 are designed to enable OEMs to differentiate their newest products and offer outstanding mobile user experiences. New devices based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors and Windows RT 8.1 are expected to be available later this year.
Last year Microsoft Corp. reimagined and redesigned Windows, and, for the first time Windows ran on an ARM chip. The result of bringing Windows RT together with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors has enabled Qualcomm Technologies customers to build tablets, convertibles and notebooks that are thin and fan-less, and deliver speedy performance with long lasting battery life. At Computex Taipei 2013, Qualcomm Technologies is building on this innovation and collaboration with Microsoft by showing Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors running on an early version of Windows RT 8.1.
“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to the Windows ecosystem and we are excited to be supporting Windows RT 8.1 with our flagship Snapdragon 800 processors,” said Luis Pineda, senior vice president of product management, computing and consumer products at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our Snapdragon 800 processors offer the best combination of high performance, efficient power usage and LTE network support and will help enable greater flexibility and connectivity options to Microsoft and device manufacturers. Snapdragon 800 processors deliver significant performance improvements across the entire SoC along with support for new Windows RT 8.1 features and services.”
“We are excited to continue working with Qualcomm Technologies on the next iteration of Windows RT 8.1 with their new Snapdragon 800 processors,” said Mike Anguilo, Corporate Vice President, Planning and PC Ecosystem, Microsoft Corp. “The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors support our commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class capabilities. Our customers will now have the opportunity to leverage the numerous advantages of these new processors, including integrated 4G/LTE connectivity and outstanding device performance.”
The free update will be available in the Windows Store later this year. Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors and Windows RT 8.1 are designed to enable OEMs to differentiate their newest products and offer outstanding mobile user experiences. New devices based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors and Windows RT 8.1 are expected to be available later this year.
Last year Microsoft Corp. reimagined and redesigned Windows, and, for the first time Windows ran on an ARM chip. The result of bringing Windows RT together with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors has enabled Qualcomm Technologies customers to build tablets, convertibles and notebooks that are thin and fan-less, and deliver speedy performance with long lasting battery life. At Computex Taipei 2013, Qualcomm Technologies is building on this innovation and collaboration with Microsoft by showing Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors running on an early version of Windows RT 8.1.
“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to the Windows ecosystem and we are excited to be supporting Windows RT 8.1 with our flagship Snapdragon 800 processors,” said Luis Pineda, senior vice president of product management, computing and consumer products at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our Snapdragon 800 processors offer the best combination of high performance, efficient power usage and LTE network support and will help enable greater flexibility and connectivity options to Microsoft and device manufacturers. Snapdragon 800 processors deliver significant performance improvements across the entire SoC along with support for new Windows RT 8.1 features and services.”
“We are excited to continue working with Qualcomm Technologies on the next iteration of Windows RT 8.1 with their new Snapdragon 800 processors,” said Mike Anguilo, Corporate Vice President, Planning and PC Ecosystem, Microsoft Corp. “The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors support our commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class capabilities. Our customers will now have the opportunity to leverage the numerous advantages of these new processors, including integrated 4G/LTE connectivity and outstanding device performance.”
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments